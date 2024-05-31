Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $393,357.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,637.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Procore Technologies Price Performance
PCOR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $67.13. 1,332,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,775. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 0.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on Procore Technologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.
Procore Technologies Company Profile
Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Procore Technologies
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.