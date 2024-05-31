Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells 5,700 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $393,357.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,637.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $67.13. 1,332,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,775. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 0.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCOR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

