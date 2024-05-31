Insider Selling: SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,403.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $389.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.68.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens upped their target price on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in SmartFinancial by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SmartFinancial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 106,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

