Insider Selling: Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Sells 6,808 Shares of Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $210,707.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adrienne Gemperle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $121,920.15.

On Friday, March 1st, Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000.00.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SG opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sweetgreen by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 61,008 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

