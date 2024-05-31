Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $31,699,547.10 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.13, for a total transaction of $31,699,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 674,123,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,666,339,273.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $35,518,362.88.

On Friday, May 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $31,420,732.20.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $31,306,930.20.

On Monday, May 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total transaction of $31,102,086.60.

On Friday, May 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $31,037,598.80.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $30,902,933.10.

On Monday, May 13th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $30,952,247.30.

On Friday, May 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $31,149,504.10.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $30,956,040.70.

On Monday, May 6th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $30,808,098.10.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $170.70 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $171.07. The firm has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after buying an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

