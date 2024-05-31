Insider Selling: The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) EVP Sells $2,033,200.00 in Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

