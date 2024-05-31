Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Director Sells $12,664.30 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $12,664.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 413,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,203,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 18,245 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $584,934.70.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 5,267 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $169,386.72.

On Monday, May 20th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 14,426 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $462,497.56.

On Thursday, May 16th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,347 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,177.47.

Willdan Group Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of WLDN opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.78 million, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $34.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $122.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WLDN shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Willdan Group

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.