Insight 2811 Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

IWP traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.39. 141,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,091. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

