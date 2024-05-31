Insight 2811 Inc. Lowers Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock remained flat at $56.08 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 447,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.56%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

