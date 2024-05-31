Insight 2811 Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.83. 726,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,740. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

