Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 2,291 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,118 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,633,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 622.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 805,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,180,000 after acquiring an additional 694,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,298,000 after acquiring an additional 608,062 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWD traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $174.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,651. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.54. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

