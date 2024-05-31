inSure DeFi (SURE) Market Cap Hits $140.46 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $140.46 million and $287,100.60 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010899 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,284.02 or 0.99955292 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012155 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.86 or 0.00115669 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003977 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00524302 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $527,465.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

