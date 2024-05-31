Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.29 and last traded at $30.48. 6,625,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 47,532,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

