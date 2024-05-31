Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.29.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,238 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $839,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $133.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

