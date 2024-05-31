Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 90,875.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 355,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after buying an additional 94,039 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,235,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,738,000 after buying an additional 105,042 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $8,738,238 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $133.25 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

View Our Latest Report on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.