Internet Computer Price Reaches $11.99 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $11.99 or 0.00017518 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.57 billion and approximately $82.54 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00052683 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010676 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012510 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,004,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,379,976 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

