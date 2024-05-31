InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.