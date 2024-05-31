Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMUGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 154.1% from the April 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.56. 11,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,621. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMU. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,791,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. Tlwm acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 66,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

