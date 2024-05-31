Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.91

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 36653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,085,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,643,000 after buying an additional 207,801 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,554,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,672,000 after buying an additional 377,050 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,750,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after buying an additional 257,689 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

