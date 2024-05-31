Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 439,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,370 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 784,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after buying an additional 97,509 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $832,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 147,314.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PGF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 175,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,931. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

