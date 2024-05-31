Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 69,922.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.