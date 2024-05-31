Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Up 49.0% in May

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the April 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 60.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $4,946,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $76,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VVR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.13. 1,000,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,375. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.