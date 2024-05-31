Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 326,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 361,648 shares.The stock last traded at $104.66 and had previously closed at $106.01.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 181,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,963,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 303.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 120,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 90,567 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 193.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 440,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,451,000 after acquiring an additional 290,384 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 218,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

