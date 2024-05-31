Investors Purchase Large Volume of Comerica Call Options (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,672 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 89% compared to the average daily volume of 5,656 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Get Comerica alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMA

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Comerica by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $10,068,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.40. 68,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.