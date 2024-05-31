INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Up 146.4% in May

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a growth of 146.4% from the April 30th total of 33,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INVO Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 231,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. INVO Bioscience comprises 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 9.43% of INVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience Price Performance

INVO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. INVO Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiary, a healthcare services fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

