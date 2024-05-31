Isabella Bank Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Isabella Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

ISBA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. 218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Isabella Bank has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $24.00.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.05 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 16.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Isabella Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

