iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Trimmed by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,511 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,281,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,682. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

