iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lowered by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IJR stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.36. 1,925,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,407. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

