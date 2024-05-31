iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $81.91

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.91 and last traded at $82.35, with a volume of 4625087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.90.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 5.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 142.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,172,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,960,000 after buying an additional 689,256 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 243,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 187,495 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 261.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 157,442 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 396.5% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 137,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 109,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 331.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 76,398 shares during the period.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

