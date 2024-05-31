iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Down 23.4% in May

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

XT traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 66,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,864. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $61.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 162,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

