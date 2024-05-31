iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Stock Position Lifted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.12% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTF. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of INTF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.22. 46,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

