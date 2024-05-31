iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 101,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 428% from the previous session’s volume of 19,261 shares.The stock last traded at $70.05 and had previously closed at $70.78.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $846.06 million, a P/E ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after buying an additional 47,245 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

