iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.89

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.89 and last traded at $104.10, with a volume of 79965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.81.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWV. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

