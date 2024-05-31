iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.49

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 57780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $774.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

