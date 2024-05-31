iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp owned about 0.82% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYF. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

NYSEARCA:NYF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.83. 25,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,892. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

