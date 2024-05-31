iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.34

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.34 and last traded at $45.27, with a volume of 108252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $629.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 268,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.