iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.99

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.99 and last traded at $63.63, with a volume of 38086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.92.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 344,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,254,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

