iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of IWV traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.63. The company had a trading volume of 107,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,489. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.18. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $304.09.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

