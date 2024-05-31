iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,373 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $10,890,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 397,836 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 383,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after acquiring an additional 343,004 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 226,449 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.71. 24,398,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,220,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

