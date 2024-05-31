Isthmus Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,954 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 298.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

Shares of INN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.02. 499,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,909. The company has a market capitalization of $651.30 million, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.94. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Summit Hotel Properties Increases Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.40 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

