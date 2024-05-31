Isthmus Partners LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.8 %

FHN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.69. 2,838,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,780,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. First Horizon’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

