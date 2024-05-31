Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 1,765 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,788 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Independent Bank worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Independent Bank by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,661,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,549,000 after purchasing an additional 741,609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Independent Bank by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Independent Bank by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,784,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDB traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.43. 143,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,131. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $167.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

