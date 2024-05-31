Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of The Shyft Group worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Price Performance

SHYF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 136,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,776. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $434.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,265.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.