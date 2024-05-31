Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,447,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,507,000 after acquiring an additional 598,325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,238,000 after acquiring an additional 222,325 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 633,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,882,000 after acquiring an additional 188,926 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $286.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,990. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $292.65.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

