Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 24,462 Shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its position in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,462 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.72% of CoreCard worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of CoreCard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 305,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCard by 141.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CoreCard by 8.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCard by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCard alerts:

CoreCard Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CoreCard stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 57,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.35. CoreCard Co. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

CoreCard Profile

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. CoreCard had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCard Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.