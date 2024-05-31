ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.18

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 1642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

ITV Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37.

ITV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3705 per share. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

