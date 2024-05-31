J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Holdings Raised by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 94,800.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 608,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,472,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,309,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 398,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,666,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $156.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.10 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.60.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.