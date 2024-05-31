J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.36.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.01. 3,015,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,714. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.62 and a 200 day moving average of $122.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

