J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $12.15 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.5% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 56.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.7% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.0% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 615 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $38,752,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 685,965 shares of company stock worth $340,660,888. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $466.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,735,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,259,002. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.45 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

