J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 187 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.32. 8,617,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,595,715. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 685,467 shares of company stock valued at $50,752,095. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

