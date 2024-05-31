Jade Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

MP stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,040. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.26 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

